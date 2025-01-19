1,125 agreements inked at international fair; CM Stalin releases 30 translated books

CHENNAI: A total of 1,125 MoUs were signed during the three-day Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF), which concluded on Saturday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who participated in the event, released 75 books published by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, alongside 30 books translated from Tamil to other languages with the support of the government’s translation grant.

In a post on X platform, Stalin wrote, “Chennai International Book Fair 2025, aimed at ‘Bringing the World to Tamil and Taking Tamil to the World,’ is a one-of-its-kind initiative in India by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department. Starting with 365 MoUs in 2023 and growing to 752 in 2024, it has now reached 1,125 at CIBF 2025 - 1,005 for translations from Tamil to foreign languages and 120 into Tamil.