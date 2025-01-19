332 species spotted during Pongal bird count, number likely to go up

“We need to conduct a study to know about the exact reasons,” said Boopalan, who has been birding for the last 13 years.

V Kalaiselvan. a birder from Salem, has travelled 538 km in three days, recording 130 bird species by covering 20 blocks across the district.

Speaking to TNIE, Kalaiselvan said except for a few lakes, the number of birds, especially shorebirds, are less due to the brimming lakes. “I have noticed more water birds on trees near the lakes during the evening. I have seen rare migratory birds like Barn swallow from Himalayas and another European migratory bird, the Northern Pintail, in most of the lakes.

Likewise, Grey wagtail another migratory bird from Europe was spotted at a stream in Yercaud. Among all the birds, the white-naped tit is a vulnerable species as per International Union for Conservation of Nature and was spotted in Mettur,” said Kalaiselvan. In the Pongal Bird Count last year, a total of 345 bird species were spotted by 437 birders. Last year, Common Myna was spotted in large numbers among domestic birds.