55 bypoll nominations accepted
ERODE: After the scrutiny of nominations filed for the Erode East by-election on Saturday, the papers of 55 candidates, including that of DMK and NTK, were accepted.
The nomination papers of dummy candidates of DMK and NTK and one independent were rejected, as they did not file affidavits.
Filing of nominations for the election began on January 10 and ended on Friday. A total of 58 candidates had filed 65 nomination papers.
The scrutiny was held at Erode corporation office.
Speaking to reporters, returning officer and corporation commissioner Manish Narnaware said nominations could be withdrawn until 3 pm on January 20.
He said as per the norms, candidates of recognised political parties would be given priority while allocating the symbols.
Narnaware added for campain, the candidates should obtain permission 48 hours in advance. “We will reject the applications that fail to comply with the norms,” he added.