55 bypoll nominations accepted

ERODE: After the scrutiny of nominations filed for the Erode East by-election on Saturday, the papers of 55 candidates, including that of DMK and NTK, were accepted.

The nomination papers of dummy candidates of DMK and NTK and one independent were rejected, as they did not file affidavits.

Filing of nominations for the election began on January 10 and ended on Friday. A total of 58 candidates had filed 65 nomination papers.