Ambedkar portrait defaced: Villagers, VCK stage protest

TIRUPATTUR: Alleging persons belonging to the MBC community had defaced a wall portrait of Ambedkar, nearly 80 people, including people belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Nekkundi village and VCK cadre, staged a road blockade on Chennai-Bengaluru NH on Saturday.

According to Vaniyambadi police, several persons from the MBC community, claiming there were two speed breakers within a short distance, allegedly destroyed one built by the SC community, which led to tensions between the two groups on Friday.