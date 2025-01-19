Ambedkar portrait defaced: Villagers, VCK stage protest

TIRUPATTUR: Alleging persons belonging to the MBC community had defaced a wall portrait of Ambedkar, nearly 80 people, including people belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Nekkundi village and VCK cadre, staged a road blockade on Chennai-Bengaluru NH on Saturday.
According to Vaniyambadi police, several persons from the MBC community, claiming there were two speed breakers within a short distance, allegedly destroyed one built by the SC community, which led to tensions between the two groups on Friday.
Later that day, the wall portrait of Ambedkar in their village was found smeared with mud. The protesters alleged that the people belonging to the MBC community defaced the portrait, which the latter denied. Police personnel, who arrived at the spot, assured the protesters of action, following which, they dispersed after 40 minutes. However, they staged a sit-in near their village later on Saturday.
The police told TNIE there were issues between the two communities in the area during the last Pongal as well. A revenue official said that disputes often broke out between them during festivals.