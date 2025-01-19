BJP president Annamalai criticises Udhayanidhi over Jallikattu seat controversy, questions his leadership abilities

MADURAI: Madurai District Collector gave up her seat to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s son Inbanidhi during the jallikattu event in Alanganallur on Thursday to maintain and reserve her position as the collector, said Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday.

Speaking to media, he said, “There is nothing wrong in the deputy chief minister participating in jallikattu, or offering a seat to his son. However, he should have been seated behind. Minister P Moorthy’s activities were unwarranted.

Why did he make the collector move out of her seat and make way for Inbanidhi and his friends. Though the collector refuted my charges, she must understand that the front seats are of significance. In the video, it is evident that the collector moved out of her seat after being told to do so by the minister. By doing so, the collector has lost respect, and such incidents set a wrong precedent.”

Udhayanidhi lacks knowledge. How can he govern any department. This is a curse for Tamil Nadu. Just by using the name of his father, he is attempting to reach higher positions, Annamalai charged.

“A leader from a Dravidian party requested actor Vijay to join their alliance. I advise TNCC state president K Selvaperunthagai that instead of approaching Vijay, he should rest his belief on their leader Rahul Gandhi and his power.