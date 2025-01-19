CCMC not to hand over city roads to TN highways department

Some major link roads in the city, including KNG Pudur Road, Pankaja Mill Road, Nanjundapuram Road, Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur Road, Saradha Mill Road and others were handed over to the SH department, Coimbatore by the civic body for maintenance. The CCMC did this to reduce its fiscal burden in 2021-22.

A few years ago, the CCMC had planned to hand over control of 13 roads extending to a length of 45.9 km in the city to the SH department for maintenance. However, the CCMC has now withdrawn the proposal as the SH department has failed to properly maintain roads already handed over to them in the past. The SH department has cited a lack of funds for their inability to do so.

Sources with the SH department told TNIE that the department sends a list of roads that need to be revamped for every financial year to the state government for funds and approval. However, not all roads get approval and funds are only allotted to a few projects. As a result, SH officials are unable to carry out patchworks and other repairs, they added.