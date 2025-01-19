Coastal erosion: Kanimozhi inspects Tiruchendur beach, assures action

Stating that the shrinking of the shore poses threat to the safety of devotees, the MP said experts of IIT Madras have been roped in to inspect the damaged shore so as to arrive at a solution using latest technologies. The issue will be discussed with the chief minister and necessary funds will be allotted. A permanent solution to protect the temple beach will be arrived at before the Kumbamela Festival scheduled next year, she said.

When asked about the sea erosion in nearby fishing hamlets, Kanimozhi said the phenomenon is not specific to Tamil Nadu alone, but a worldwide caused due to acute climatic change and rise in sea level.

Steps will be taken to protect the vulnerable areas that needs protection, with the recommendations of experts to ensure a long-term solution, she noted, and added that the DMK government has been taking all necessary measures in tune with climate change.