Coastal erosion: Kanimozhi inspects Tiruchendur beach, assures action

THOOTHUKUDI: Inspecting the eroded areas of the Tiruchendur Murugan temple beach on Saturday, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the issue will be brought to the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin and appropriate steps will be taken to protect the shore from erosion. It is not an issue specific to Tiruchendur alone, rather a worldwide problem caused due to climate change and rise in sea level, she said.
Kanimozhi, along with Fisheries Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu and HR&CE officials, inspected the Tiruchendur Murugan temple beach here on Saturday.
Stating that the shrinking of the shore poses threat to the safety of devotees, the MP said experts of IIT Madras have been roped in to inspect the damaged shore so as to arrive at a solution using latest technologies. The issue will be discussed with the chief minister and necessary funds will be allotted. A permanent solution to protect the temple beach will be arrived at before the Kumbamela Festival scheduled next year, she said.
When asked about the sea erosion in nearby fishing hamlets, Kanimozhi said the phenomenon is not specific to Tamil Nadu alone, but a worldwide caused due to acute climatic change and rise in sea level.
Steps will be taken to protect the vulnerable areas that needs protection, with the recommendations of experts to ensure a long-term solution, she noted, and added that the DMK government has been taking all necessary measures in tune with climate change.