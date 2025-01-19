Cops stop bid to slaughter goats near hill temple

Meanwhile, it was circulated on social media that Muslim individuals had planned a feast at the dargah on Saturday after sacrificing goats and chickens. As a result, a large number of police personnel were deployed to prevent the sacrifice. The devotees were allowed to climb the hill to reach the dargah but were barred from carrying any food items.

In response to this development, members of the jamath held talks with the district administration and the police department near the hill, seeking permission to take food items to the dargah. The officials, however, refused and instead assured they would bring the issue to the attention of the collector and find a solution in the future. Despite this, the devotees attempted to take the food items to the dargah, prompting the deployment of police forces.