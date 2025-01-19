Dalit woman's plaint against doctor: NCSC seeks explanation from Virudhunagar SP

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Virudhunagar superintendent of police seeking an explanation within 15 days, regarding an alleged false case filed against a 23-year-old Dalit woman and her parents.
On September 6, 2023, a female Dalit nurse, working at a private hospital in Sattur, lodged a complaint against B Raghuveer, a doctor of the same hospital, with the Sattur Town Police. In the complaint, she alleged that the doctor attempted to sexually assault her and attacked her. Despite informing a female doctor of the hospital about the incident, no action was taken, she claimed.
Subsequently, a case was registered against the doctor under various sections, including the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.
In 2024, Raghuveer lodged a counter complaint against the nurse alleging medical negligence. Following court directions based on the complaint, a case was registered against the nurse and her parents with the Sattur Town Police. Raghuveer claimed that he had instructed the nurse to check the sucking capacity of pre-term babies at the neonatal intensive care unit on September 6, 2023. The nurse handled the babies in an unhygienic manner and had been previously warned against such behaviour, he alleged.
"I asked the nurse to get out of the hospital and quit her job. However, a few hours later, she and her parents attacked me, and damaged hospital properties," Raghuveer said.
However, denying the allegations levelled by the doctor, the nurse lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes claiming that the case booked against her and her parents was completely false. She added the doctor's complaint was aimed at making her withdraw the case against him, and requested the commission to take necessary steps to dismiss the case against her and her parents.