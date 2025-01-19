It’s ‘showtime’ as DMK hires consultant to win 2026 poll

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling DMK has signed a pact with Robin Sharma, a prominent political strategist and director of Showtime Consultancy, to enhance its campaign strategies.

Party sources revealed that while the DMK relied on Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC during the previous Assembly elections, the leadership has recognised the importance of third-party consultation to address grassroots-level challenges and adapt to the evolving political landscape.

“Though the party has experience contesting over 15 general elections, external expertise can help identify minor flaws and ensure the party remains attuned to the changing dynamics,” said a senior party leader.