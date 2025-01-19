It’s ‘showtime’ as DMK hires consultant to win 2026 poll
CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the ruling DMK has signed a pact with Robin Sharma, a prominent political strategist and director of Showtime Consultancy, to enhance its campaign strategies.
Party sources revealed that while the DMK relied on Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC during the previous Assembly elections, the leadership has recognised the importance of third-party consultation to address grassroots-level challenges and adapt to the evolving political landscape.
“Though the party has experience contesting over 15 general elections, external expertise can help identify minor flaws and ensure the party remains attuned to the changing dynamics,” said a senior party leader.
Unlike the 2021 elections, the upcoming polls are expected to see the entry of actor Vijay, whose popularity among voters under 40 a demographic constituting nearly 30% of the electorate has prompted the DMK to bolster its strategy.
The decision to engage Robin Sharma’s Showtime Consultancy followed extensive discussions, culminating in a formal agreement last week. Subsequently, a high-level meeting was convened in Chennai to align campaign strategies, sources added.
While the DMK already has an in-house team of strategists under the Populus Empowerment Network (PEN), the decision to collaborate with Sharma is seen as a dual-purpose move. Not only will it provide the party with fresh perspectives, but it also prevents Showtime Consultancy from being engaged by the opposition AIADMK, which is determined to make a comeback in 2026.