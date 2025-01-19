M K Stalin: BJP wants to bring one-party rule via ONOE

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday flayed the BJP government at the centre on the ‘one nation, one election’ (ONOE) proposal, and said the plan could lead to erosion of federalism and consolidation of power in the hands of one individual.

“We should oppose ‘one nation, one election’ plan of the BJP because it wants to bring one party rule in the country. The BJP government wants one religion, one language, one culture, uniform dress code, and one cuisine.

That’s why it wants to thrust simultaneous polls on the nation,” Stalin said at the third state conference of the DMK’s legal wing held in Chennai on Satutday. He called upon BJP’s allies and all democratic forces to oppose the move and save the country and the Constitution.