Madras HC tells Bar Council to act against 'arm-twisting' advocate

"In fact, at one point of time, the petitioners of the case wanted peace and therefore, paid Gobala Krishna `two lakh. When the petitioners expected Gobala Krishnan to put an end to the case, he went on to pursue it as a criminal case. However, he took a stand that the accused promised to further pay `three lakh and since it was not paid, he was continuing to prosecute the criminal case," the judge said.



The court expressed shock that Gobala Krishnan regularly indulges in such disputes and takes money for compromise.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged against Gobala Krishnan before the Nagercoil Bar Association that he is misusing his status as an advocate. "All the materials placed before this court shows that he never practices in court and is involved in activities that demean the status of an advocate and regularly blackmails others and demands money.

This seems to be his regular source of income. In fact, he does not even spare the advocates practising in courts and that is the reason why this case, which was originally pending before the Additional Assistant Sessions Court, Nagercoil, was subsequently transferred to the file of the Additional District Judge, Tirunelveli.