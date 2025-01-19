Mandatory financial course for undergraduate engineering students in TN likely soon

Varsity officials said engineering students with financial knowledge are in demand and that it may enhance their employment opportunities.

The idea to offer financial education was mooted with more students opting for entrepreneurship these days after completing engineering degrees. The audit courses will cover topics like auditing principles, risk assessment and internal control which will help engineering students-turned- entrepreneurs have a better control on their business ventures.

“Nowadays, basic financial education has become a necessity. If students are aware financially, it will be much easier for them to build their businesses and take decisions. One of the major reasons for failing businesses is poor financial decisions,” a senior faculty said.

Officials said the varsity offers a certificate course on financial analytics through its distance education centre, so it has expertise to offer the course. Discussions are on to also rope in industry experts to help with the course.