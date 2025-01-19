Number of full irrigation tanks in Tamil Nadu doubled to 5,445 compared to last year

CHENNAI: In the last four months, the number of tanks that have reached their full capacity in Tamil Nadu has risen from 450 to 5,455, thanks to the copious rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. This is almost twice the number compared to the same period last year (January 2024), when only 2,914 tanks were full.
The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) manages 14,410 irrigation tanks across the state. Currently, 3,751 tanks have water levels ranging from 76% to 99%, while 182 tanks are bone dry. Officials said that a lack of water inflow due to encroachments of inlets may have led to the drying of these tanks.
“Compared to the previous monsoon, the state has sufficient water storage in irrigation tanks this year. In 22 districts, including Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Pudukkottai, there are zero dry tanks,” a senior WRD official told TNIE. The official added that improved water storage will help recharge groundwater in dry regions.
The official, however, said that of the estimated 5,000 tanks in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, WRD now manages only 1,551 tanks, as the remaining ones have been encroached upon. “We are taking legal steps with the support of revenue and police officials to retrieve the tanks,” the official said. The state government has also instructed authorities to identify old tanks using revenue records, he added.
K. Balasubramani, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said, “Sufficient water in irrigation tanks will enable farmers in delta districts and the western region to cultivate short-term crops such as black gram, green gram, and millets, boosting foodgrain production in the coming months.” K. Balasubramani, state secretary of TN Vivasayigal Sangam, has urged the TN government to restore water bodies and construct new channels to ensure the free flow of water.
R. Subash, president of the Siruvalayam Water Users Association in Ranipet, said, “While water users associations have elected representatives, no funds are allocated to them. Most tanks haven’t been desilted for years, reducing their storage capacity. The government must prioritise the rejuvenation of these tanks.”
“We have submitted proposals to the state government. Allocation of funds for desilting works is expected in the next state budget,” the WRD official added.