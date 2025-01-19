Number of full irrigation tanks in Tamil Nadu doubled to 5,445 compared to last year

CHENNAI: In the last four months, the number of tanks that have reached their full capacity in Tamil Nadu has risen from 450 to 5,455, thanks to the copious rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. This is almost twice the number compared to the same period last year (January 2024), when only 2,914 tanks were full.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) manages 14,410 irrigation tanks across the state. Currently, 3,751 tanks have water levels ranging from 76% to 99%, while 182 tanks are bone dry. Officials said that a lack of water inflow due to encroachments of inlets may have led to the drying of these tanks.