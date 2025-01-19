Oxford University Press revives translation division with TN help

CHENNAI: With the support of the Tamil Nadu government, Oxford University Press (OUP) has revived its literary translation division.

“We will reprint Tamil novels that have already been translated, in addition to translating new works. OUP had a significant Indian language translation wing, which is being revived with the support of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Tamil Nadu government,” said Sharmila Guha of OUP.

T Sankara Saravanan, joint director of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, said, “Many publishers discontinue reprinting translated Tamil Nadu novels due to lack of demand. However, as we sign MoUs with various countries to translate Tamil literary works, having their English translations becomes essential. We will purchase 500 copies of both reprints and new translations to assure publishers of a stable market for these books.”