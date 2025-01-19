Patients paid Rs 511 crore for CT, MRI scans in TN government hospitals in five years: RTI data

MADURAI: Over Rs 511.21 crore were generated through CT and MRI scans in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu in the last five years. Social activists raised a query as to why such revenue generating scan facilities were not installed in the five government district headquarter and medical college hospitals at Theni and Kanniyakumari districts in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNIE, RTI activist Anandraj said, “An RTI query was sent to Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation and the reports suggested that good revenue was being generated through CT and MRI scans.”

“In another RTI reply, officials said that Rs 6 to 7 crore was required to install one MRI facility. Is a patient expected to go to another hospital with a MRI or CT scan facility due to the lack of it in district government head quarters hospitals in Erode, Pollachi, Pennagaram, Ooty, Mettur Dam, Cheyyar and Manaparai. The two medical college hospitals in Kanniyakumari and Theni do not have MRI scan facilities,” Anandraj said.