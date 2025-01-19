PMK blames VCK for petrol-bomb attack on three, cops deny charge

RANIPET:A petrol bomb attack on January 16 that left three men, claimed to be PMK cadres, with severe burn injuries, took a casteist and political turn on Saturday, with PMK president Dr Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss linking the attackers to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
However, the Ranipet district police issued a statement on Saturday, categorically denying the claims of caste-based violence. The injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
The police clarified that the incident stemmed from prior enmity between the individuals involved and was not linked to caste or political issues. Ramadoss said petrol bombs were hurled at PMK members Tamilarasan R, Shankar, and Vijayaganapathy R from Nelvai village while they were sitting in a playground in Tirumalpur, as they didn’t heed the demands of a gang of six who asked them to leave the ground.
He also linked the incident to the rampant cannabis trade in the region, accusing authorities of failing to address these issues. Claiming that VCK has a history of violence against PMK supporters, Ramadoss called for the immediate arrest of all six attackers.
Ranipet Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Shukla said Tamilarasan, Shankar, and Vijayaganapathy were sitting near the Mrigasheela river bridge when an argument broke out with S Premkumar (25) and B Venkatesan (20) from Tirumalpur Colony on Thursday. During the altercation, Premkumar allegedly grabbed a bottle filled with petrol from Shankar and set Tamilarasan on fire. Vijayaganapathy and another individual, Pandian, were injured while trying to save him.
The police arrested Premkumar and Venkatesan.
Meanwhile, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan rejected the allegations, saying the perpetrators are not affiliated with his party. VCK’s Ranipet district president has petitioned the police to take action against Dr Ramadoss for making false claims.