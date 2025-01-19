PMK blames VCK for petrol-bomb attack on three, cops deny charge

He also linked the incident to the rampant cannabis trade in the region, accusing authorities of failing to address these issues. Claiming that VCK has a history of violence against PMK supporters, Ramadoss called for the immediate arrest of all six attackers.

Ranipet Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Shukla said Tamilarasan, Shankar, and Vijayaganapathy were sitting near the Mrigasheela river bridge when an argument broke out with S Premkumar (25) and B Venkatesan (20) from Tirumalpur Colony on Thursday. During the altercation, Premkumar allegedly grabbed a bottle filled with petrol from Shankar and set Tamilarasan on fire. Vijayaganapathy and another individual, Pandian, were injured while trying to save him.

The police arrested Premkumar and Venkatesan.

Meanwhile, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan rejected the allegations, saying the perpetrators are not affiliated with his party. VCK’s Ranipet district president has petitioned the police to take action against Dr Ramadoss for making false claims.