Puducherry scientist develops high-yielding pepper variety

PUDUCHERRY: A 36-year-old scientist from Koodapakkam in Puducherry has developed a unique lemon-flavoured aromatic pepper variety that promises a high yield in just 18 months, compared to the seven years for the conventional varieties. Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Saturday unveiled the new variety, which was developed through natural mutation at the scientist’s family farm.

The scientist Sri Lakshmi Venkatapathy, daughter of Padma Shri awardee and agricultural researcher Venkatapathy Reddiar — said the plant grows up to 15 feet and produces vines from top to bottom, unlike traditional pepper, where vines grow only at the top of the plant that would grow up to 25 feet before yield. “The new variety can yield up to 5 kg of dry pepper in five to six years. The pods and leaves emit a distinct lemon aroma and the variety is notably spicy,” she said.