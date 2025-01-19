Residents want mobile app to identify parking spots in Tiruchy city

TIRUCHY: The Pongal festival and holidays are over, but a shopping spree was visible in Big Bazaar and nearby streets on Saturday as many bought gifts for their friends and colleagues before leaving their hometown. But among these shoppers, there were people struggling to locate the nearest parking spots and asking commuters for directions.
Some managed to locate the multi-level parking facility near the Big Bazaar. Often outsiders visiting the city find it difficult to locate the parking lots. Residents want the corporation to come up with a mobile application or other facility to help commuters spot the nearest parking space.
This could be done alongside the ongoing process to categorise streets (as vending and non-vending zones), they suggested. “The categorisation of the streets would stop vending on some streets and create parking space. The corporation should erect parking boards at such locations.
In Madurai, the police came up with a QR code scanning system near the Meenakshi Amman temple that can guide the commuter to the nearest parking spot. Tiruchy also needs such a system in prominent places to guide commuters and also tourists to identify the nearest parking spot in major locations,” said B Loganathan, who was found struggling to find a parking spot near the Gandhi market.
The civic body had discontinued, without citing any reasons, a mobile application called ‘Smart Trichy’ that helped commuters to locate the nearest parks, public toilets and parking spots. “Not only parking space, a mobile app like the previous one is needed to locate the nearest public toilet, tourist locations, etc.
These are basic needs of a smart city. Such applications would be helpful not only for tourists but also for those visiting the city. The corporation can implement it without much expense, and authorities should consider it,” said Mahalakshmi Suresh, a KK Nagar resident. A corporation official said, “After discussing with our technical team we would place the matter for the consideration of the council and take the necessary decision.”