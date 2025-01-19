Residents want mobile app to identify parking spots in Tiruchy city

TIRUCHY: The Pongal festival and holidays are over, but a shopping spree was visible in Big Bazaar and nearby streets on Saturday as many bought gifts for their friends and colleagues before leaving their hometown. But among these shoppers, there were people struggling to locate the nearest parking spots and asking commuters for directions.

Some managed to locate the multi-level parking facility near the Big Bazaar. Often outsiders visiting the city find it difficult to locate the parking lots. Residents want the corporation to come up with a mobile application or other facility to help commuters spot the nearest parking space.