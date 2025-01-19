Revamp underpass near upcoming collectorate: Locals

Speaking to TNIE, R Shanmugam from Vennampatti said, “The new building is presently under construction next to Dharmapuri Arts college. The new collectorate roads connects to Vennampatti through an old railway underpass. Over the years, the underpass has been used by pedestrians and two-wheelers. With the new collectorate coming up only 100 metres away from the underpass, it must be upgraded.”

Another resident, K Srinivasan from Dharmapuri said, “This underpass is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers to access Vennampatti. The alternate route is a 5-7 km diversion. Presently, cars and other four wheelers are forced to take this diversion.

But if this underpass is upgraded to allow cars to approach the collectorate, it would allow commuters to directly access the Dharmapuri - Salem national highway. Further, it could reduce traffic constraints in Elakkiyampatti panchayat and Dharmapuri municipality limits.”

When TNIE attempted to reach out to officials in South Western Railways, they were not available for comment.