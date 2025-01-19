SC orders status quo over Red Hills catchment area

A Madras HC bench had ruled against the classification of the land as catchment area of Red Hills reservoir on the grounds of lack of scientific study and failure to acquire the land within three years of notification. The classification was carried out as per the Second Master Plan of Chennai Metropolitan Area.

Two companies, Global Waste Recycling Limited and B T Enterprises Private Limited, had approached the Madras HC against the CMDA order issued in 2017 to lock, seal and demolish the structures of the firms located at Alamathi village in Sholavaram panchayat union. The CMDA had said that the structures were built on land that comes under the catchment area of Red Hills lake.

BT Enterprises, which was represented by senior advocate P Wilson, and Global Waste Recycling Limited have sought a month’s time to file their counter before the apex court. The state was represented by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran.