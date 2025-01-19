Stop illegal sand mining in Kosasthalaiyar, orders Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to initiate immediate action to prevent illegal sand mining from government and patta land on the Kosasthalaiyar river basin in Tiruvallur district.

A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan issued the direction on Friday while disposing of a petition filed by the Kosasthalai Aaru Matrum Kanimavala Pathukappu Sangam.

“We direct the respondents to initiate immediate action to prevent illegal mining of sand, soil, and savudu from the government poramboke land in the Kosasthalai river basin, as well as the excavation of sand and savudu from the patta land in excess of permissible limits in Meyyur, Vembedu, Rajapalayam, Somadevanpattu, and Eraiyur villages of Uthukottai taluk and Thiruvallur taluk respectively,” the bench said in its order.