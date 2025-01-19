Two arrested for cheating jeweller of Rs 40 lakh by posing as I-T and GST officials

Gurusampathkumar told Murugan, a jeweller in Tiruchy, that he was working in the GST department and assured that he could get him gold bullion from banks at a lower-than-market rate.

Based on this assurance, Murugan gave them Rs 40 lakh in cash at his shop in Elephant gate limits in north Chennai. However, the duo never turned up with the bullion and when Murugan called to follow up, they allegedly threatened to physically hurt him.

Following this, Pravin filed a complaint with Greater Chennai Police seeking action. After investigation, the Elephant gate police station arrested G Sampathkumar (42) of Mayiladuthurai and S Lakshminarayanan (46) of Puducherry. A car with ‘G’ and ‘A’ markings was also seized from them.