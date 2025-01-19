Two sloth bears rescued near Kotagiri

NILGIRIS: After three hours of struggle, a forest team from Kotagiri forest range in the Nilgiris forest division successfully rescued two sloth bears (mother and cub) that fell into a well at Thumbur village near Aravenu on Saturday afternoon.

Locals informed Kotagiri forest range officials at 11 am on Saturday, after they heard noises of the sloth bears stumbling into the well. The animals while roaming through tea plantations, had slipped into the well through a two-foot gap.

Subsequently, two huge ladders were conjoined and placed inside the well to facilitate animals to come out, but the animals slipped again.

The staff were holding the ladder to facilitate the animals to climb onto the ladder