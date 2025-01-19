Vijay to meet protesters in Parandur

Vijayan, a member of the protesters committee, told TNIE, “After learning about the conditions, we have instructed residents of the villages to bring their Aadhaar cards to prove their place of residence and enter the meeting place.”

G Subramanian, secretary of the protesters’ committee, told TNIE that arrangements have been made to host Vijay on a 10-acre farmland at Ambedkar Thidal. “We expect at least 10,000 people from 20 villages to gather for this meeting,” he said, adding that Vijay’s visit could bring renewed attention to their protest. Subramanian also said the exact place of the meeting will be finalised on Saturday night at a joint meeting with protesters of all villages.

With the government’s plan to establish a second airport at Parandur, the project, spanning four phases, is set to begin construction in January 2026. The first phase is expected to be completed by December 2028.