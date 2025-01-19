Vijay to meet protesters in Parandur

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police have permitted actor and TVK founder Vijay to visit the protestors at Parandur between 11 am and 1 pm on Monday, subject to a set of conditions.
According to sources, Vijay has been given permission to meet residents of Ekanapuram who have been protesting against the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur for 908 days. Entry to the designated site and its surrounding villages is being regulated, and outsiders have been barred from entering the place. The party has also been told to ensure that there is no disruption to vehicle and public movement.
Vijayan, a member of the protesters committee, told TNIE, “After learning about the conditions, we have instructed residents of the villages to bring their Aadhaar cards to prove their place of residence and enter the meeting place.”
G Subramanian, secretary of the protesters’ committee, told TNIE that arrangements have been made to host Vijay on a 10-acre farmland at Ambedkar Thidal. “We expect at least 10,000 people from 20 villages to gather for this meeting,” he said, adding that Vijay’s visit could bring renewed attention to their protest. Subramanian also said the exact place of the meeting will be finalised on Saturday night at a joint meeting with protesters of all villages.
With the government’s plan to establish a second airport at Parandur, the project, spanning four phases, is set to begin construction in January 2026. The first phase is expected to be completed by December 2028.