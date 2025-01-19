Volunteers miss Olive Ridley 'turtle dance' as night walks turn dry with poor nesting

CHENNAI: The Olive Ridley turtles' nesting continues to be poor in Chennai as volunteers, who go on night walks return empty-handed. The Besant Nagar and Neelankarai hatcheries that should have been bustling with activity by now have only eight nests so far.

TNIE had joined the Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) volunteers Shantanu Krishnan, a wildlife photographer, and Aakash Prabhakaran, an IT professional, for the night walk from Neelankarai to broken bridge near Adyar estuary on Saturday midnight.

Only one new carcass was found near Kalakshetra in Thiruvanmiyur beach in contrast to over 20 dead turtles each day for the past two weeks. However, it turned out to be a futile walk with no sign of any nesting turtles. Shantanu, a seasoned walker, hoped things would improve by this month's end.

While unsustainable fishing practices like trawling and unscientific developments on the beach fronts are killing the turtles, the conditions on the beaches themselves are not conducive for nesting. In the 9-km stretch, TNIE walked, there were three giant sewage outlets on the beach at Kottivakkam Kuppam and Palavakkam. Two fully decomposed Olive Ridley carcasses were found in the sewage.