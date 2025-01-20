AIADMK expels cadre who filed papers for Erode bypoll

ERODE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expelled B Senthil Murugan, (44), from the post of deputy secretary of Erode urban district MGR youth wing after he defied the party’s stand to boycott election and filed his nomination papers to contest in the by-election as an independent candidate.

In a statement, Palaniswami said despite the AIADMK’s decision to boycott the by-election, Senthil Murugan filed a nomination as an independent candidate and maligned the party.

Speaking to reporters, Senthil Murugan said, “I am contesting to solve the issues of people. Also, my intention is to oppose Seeman’s NTK which defamed Periyar.”

AIADMK Erode urban district secretary KV Ramalingam told TNIE action has been taken because he acted in violation of the party’s decision. “After being expelled, Senthil said he would withdraw his nomination. The leadership will decide on his re-joining the party.”