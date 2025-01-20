Do not politicise Kamakoti’s statement, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

MADURAI: People should not politicise the statements made by IIT-M director V Kamakoti on medicinal benefits of cow urine, BJP president K Annamalai said.

Talking to reporters near the Meenakshi temple on Sunday, Annamalai said, “The IIT-M director is an expert in quantum physics, and he was also member of top government agencies. He is firm in his religious beliefs and respect for cow, which are not wrong. He did not force anyone to drink cow’s urine and merely expressed his beliefs. We must not politicise such statements. The IIT-M director is from Tamil Nadu, which is a matter of pride for the state. I know him and I do not want to politicise this.”

Talking about long queues at Tiruchendur Murugan temple on Saturday, Annamalai said, “Yesterday, several devotees had to wait for more than six hours for darshan. When they raised the issue with HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, who happened to visit the temple along with DMK MP K Kanimozhi, the former said devotees also wait for hours at Tirupati.

Despite generating huge income, the HR&CE department does not care about sanitation facilities for women and children visiting temples. If the NDA alliance comes to power in 2026, there will be no HR&CE department.”

As regards the comment about the whip he used for his recent flagellation protest, Annamalai said, “Anybody who has doubts about the whip can come to my house in Coimbatore. After a hearty meal, they can test the whip by flogging themselves. DMK leaders can check it out.”