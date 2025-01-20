Girl steps on country-made bombs stored at home in Dharmapuri, dies

DHARMAPURI: A six-year-old child died after she inadvertently stepped on country-made bombs (naattu vedi) that were stored in the terrace of a house near Poomandahalli village in Karimangalam on Sunday.

Police said S Abhi (28), a migrant labourer working in Bengaluru and native of Aatukaranpatti village came to his in-law’s residence in Poomandahalli village along with his wife A Nagaveni (25) and daughter A Kavinila (6) for Pongal celebrations.

On Sunday, after all the celebrations, Kavinila was playing with the other children when she climbed the terrace of her grandparents neighbour Kannagi’s residence.

There she inadvertently stepped on a cover that allegedly contained country-made bomb. The bomb exploded and the girl was thrown off from the terrace, a few metres away.

She suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. A portion of the house collapsed in the impact of the explosion.

Karimangalam police found that Kannagi’s family had stored several country-made bombs that are used in temple festivals on the terrace without taking any precautions.