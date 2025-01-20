Lorry rams into activist in TN's Pudukottai, four held

PUDUKKOTTAI: Four people, including a lorry owner, were arrested by the Thirumayam police on Sunday over the suspicious death of activist K Jagaber Ali.

The 58-year-old AIADMK functionary and activist against illegal mining died after he was allegedly run over by a lorry near Thirumayam on Friday.

Jagaber Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, was known for his crusade against illegal quarrying activities in the locality.

On Friday afternoon, Ali was returning to Vengalur on his two-wheeler after offering prayers at a mosque when a lorry hit him, leading to his death on the spot.

Ali’s wife Maryam lodged a complaint on Saturday at the Thirumayam police station alleging foul play. In her complaint, she stated that her husband had been vocal about the irregularities in the local stone quarries, filing complaints and pursuing legal action in the Madurai High Court against the illegal operators.

Maryam stated Ali had expressed concerns about receiving death threats from those involved in the illegal operations. She suspects the lorry was deliberately run over him.

Ali’s brothers who were alleged eyewitnesses, claimed that the nature of the accident and the way the lorry hit him raised suspicions of premeditated action.

The complainant also alleged that individuals linked to a quarrying company based in Thulaiyanur were likely involved in the incident. She demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.