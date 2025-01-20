Omnibuses fleece passengers returning to Chennai after Pongal celebrations

TIRUNELVELI: Passengers returning to Chennai via private omnibuses, after celebrating Pongal at their native places, alleged that they were charged above the fixed fare, and sought action against the bus operators here on Sunday.



Speaking to TNIE, S Manikandan, a passenger from Tirunelveli, said he had spent Rs 11,200 as bus fare for his four-member family to reach his native place from Chennai and another Rs 12,400 for the return journey on a private omnibus.

"We travelled in a non-AC sleeper bus to Tirunelveli for Pongal celebrations by paying Rs 2,800 each for the four of us. For the return journey, tickets were only available for AC buses, so I had to pay Rs 3,100 per person.

To celebrate Pongal with my relatives, I had to spend Rs 23,600 for bus fare alone," said Manikandan, adding that he did not spend such a high amount even for festival celebrations at his home.



He further said that whenever the issue of overcharging is brought to the notice of the state government, the authorities claim that they have set up a special team to monitor the operations of private buses, but nothing happens later on.

"During festival season, ticket fare doubles across Tamil Nadu. Further, why do the authorities expect us to file complaints, even when private bus operators are openly fleecing the passengers by uploading illegally-increased ticket fares online?," Manikandan asked.

A Ramesh, a passenger from Reddiarpatti, said he had paid Rs 2,700 for a non-AC sleeper bus to travel to Chennai. Another passenger, S Vignesh, said that he paid Rs 3,200 for an AC bus to Chennai.

Posing as a passenger, TNIE also spoke with some staff members of various travel agencies in Tirunelveli. A staff member at Jebamani Travels said passengers should pay fares of Rs 2,000-Rs 2,200 for a non-AC seater bus, Rs 2,300-Rs 2,400 for a berth in a non-AC bus, and Rs 3,200 for a berth in an AC bus. Staff at Rajalakshmi Travels said they charge Rs 2,200 for a non-AC sleeper bus, while staff at Bluewings Transport said they charge Rs 3,192 for an AC sleeper bus and Rs 2,300-Rs 2,700 for non-AC sleeper buses.

Further, staff at some transport agencies like Mettur Transport said their tickets were already sold out, and staff at Rathimeena Travels said that they only sell tickets online.

When contacted by TNIE, Regional Transport Officer, Tirunelveli, Mohana Priya said she would take action if any complaint is lodged by passengers, and added that she has been monitoring the ticket prices.

Meanwhile, the passengers who had to travel to various parts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts had to wait for a long time at the Tirunelveli new bus stand due to shortage of buses.