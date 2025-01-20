Paddy rate drops in Tamil Nadu, rice price may fall 10 per cent

MADURAI: The retail price of fine varieties of rice, which are being sold at Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg, may come down by at least 10% over the next few weeks as paddy prices have dropped significantly in the open market.

With bumper harvest expected this year, paddy prices have dropped in the open market by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per 62kg bag in Tamil Nadu, say rice traders. According to sources, RNR paddy, which was sold at Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,000 per bag, is presently being sold at Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400 in Ramanathapuram.

According to Dr A C Mohan, secretary, Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners and Paddy Rice Dealers Association, “On an average, rice production in the country was around 1,300 lakh metric tonnes to 1,350 lakh metric tonnes over the last few years, but this fell by about 3.5% in 2023-24. Due to the Ukraine war, which led to rise in global demand for foodgrains, and increase in customs duty, the prices went up significantly in the market. But this year, a bumper crop yield is expected. This has led to a drop in paddy prices at the farm-gate level and will also be reflected in the price of rice varieties over the next few weeks. Price of rice may drop by a minimum of about Rs 2 to Rs 3 per kg initially.”