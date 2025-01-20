Park to come up near Thirumurthy dam in Tiruppur at Rs 18 crore

TIRUPPUR: A new park will be built on the banks of Thirumurthy dam at an estimated cost of Rs 18.5 crore, Tourism Minister R Rajendran said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Madathukulam after inspecting tourist sites including Thirumurthy and Amaravathi dams, Amaravathi crocodile farm, Amanalingeshwarar temple, and Panchalinga waterfall, he said “A report for the development of a 15-acre park at the entrance of the Amaravathi dam at an estimated cost of Rs 5.15 crore has been received from the Water Resources Department and sent to the government. Also a report for the creation of a new park on the bank of Thirumurthy dam at an estimated cost of Rs 18.5 crore has been sent to the government. A report for the renovation works of Amanalingeshwarar temple, and Panchalinga waterfall at an estimated cost of Rs 39 lakh was also obtained from the HRCE department. Steps will be taken on these.”

Further, he said, “The Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill in Madathukulam was started 65 years ago. The machinery in the plant is in an old condition. The government will soon take steps to renovate this plant.” Ministers MP Saminathan, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Collector T Christuraj and other officials were present.

Earlier, the ministers inaugurated the newly constructed fire station in Madathukulam.