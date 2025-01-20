Public can lodge bribery complaints with district DVAC offices, says RTI reply

THENI: Amid allegations about district DVAC offices not accepting bribery complaints and instead instructing people to approach the DVAC office in Chennai, an RTI reply stated that the public can lodge complaints with all the district DVAC offices.
In his petition, RTI activist R Ramakrishnan had sought information from the public information officer (PIO) of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Chennai over various queries such as to whom can the public lodge bribery complaints with, how many complaints were received from January 1, 2023, till January 6, 2025, data on the petitions on preliminary enquiry, regular cases, officials working in the same districts for over three years, among others.
In his reply, PIO V Saravanakumar stated that the public can lodge complaints at the DVAC offices of their concerned districts. A total of 27,857 complaints have been received in the past two years. Of this, the DVAC conducted 74 preliminary enquiries (PE), 23 detailed enquiries (DE), four regular cases (RC), and 11,119 complaint petitions were forwarded to the departments concerned. Further, 14 DSPs, 64 inspectors, nine SIs, and 26 SSIs worked for over three years in the same districts.
Speaking to TNIE, Ramakrishnan pointed out, while the PIO states that all district DVAC offices would receive petitions, the reality is entirely different. When the public approaches the district offices, they are told to approach the DVAC office in Chennai. Further, acknowledgement is also provided from the Chennai office only, he said.
"As per the RTI reply, only four regular cases were registered. However, this cannot be true as we witness the arrest of several government officials almost every day, during DVAC surprise raids. Finding that the data provided by RTI is not reliable, I have filed an appeal petition. Moreover, if officials work in the same district for more than three years, the number of regular cases are likely to decline," he pointed out.
Meanwhile, on request of anonymity, a DVAC official said the functioning of the DVAC department is clearly detailed on the DVAC website. As per DVAC guidelines, all the petitions received by the district offices are to be forwarded to the office in Chennai, and only the officials there can give acknowledgement to the complainant, the official said.
"If the petition is related to officials seeking bribes for issuing certificates, documents etc., the concerned district DVAC officials led by DSP will conduct a surprise visit, and catch the official red-handed. Petitions related to government officials' amassing wealth beyond their income, etc. will be forwarded to DVAC in Chennai. Also, bribery complaints will be forwarded to the department concerned for departmental action, if the complaint is found to be genuine," he added.