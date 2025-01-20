Public can lodge bribery complaints with district DVAC offices, says RTI reply

THENI: Amid allegations about district DVAC offices not accepting bribery complaints and instead instructing people to approach the DVAC office in Chennai, an RTI reply stated that the public can lodge complaints with all the district DVAC offices.

In his petition, RTI activist R Ramakrishnan had sought information from the public information officer (PIO) of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Chennai over various queries such as to whom can the public lodge bribery complaints with, how many complaints were received from January 1, 2023, till January 6, 2025, data on the petitions on preliminary enquiry, regular cases, officials working in the same districts for over three years, among others.

In his reply, PIO V Saravanakumar stated that the public can lodge complaints at the DVAC offices of their concerned districts. A total of 27,857 complaints have been received in the past two years. Of this, the DVAC conducted 74 preliminary enquiries (PE), 23 detailed enquiries (DE), four regular cases (RC), and 11,119 complaint petitions were forwarded to the departments concerned. Further, 14 DSPs, 64 inspectors, nine SIs, and 26 SSIs worked for over three years in the same districts.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramakrishnan pointed out, while the PIO states that all district DVAC offices would receive petitions, the reality is entirely different. When the public approaches the district offices, they are told to approach the DVAC office in Chennai. Further, acknowledgement is also provided from the Chennai office only, he said.