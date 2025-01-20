Relax norms, procure paddy with 22 per cent moisture content, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the damage caused to standing samba crops which were ready for harvest as well as harvested paddy kept at direct procurement centres due to frost and unseasonal rain in delta districts, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the state government to depute officials to assess the damage immediately and provide relief to farmers.

In a statement, Palaniswami said since moisture content in paddy has gone up due to heavy frost, the government should procure it without any condition at direct procurement centres.

Palaniswami said the government should send paddy dryers to all delta districts to reduce the moisture content in the paddy.

“At present, paddy with 17% moisture content alone is being procured. Considering the increase in moisture content, steps should be taken to procure paddy with moisture content up to 22%,” Palaniswami said.

The meteorological department has forecast rain for three to four days in delta districts and already, the matured paddy crops which were ready for harvest in the districts including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai have been affected by rains. The paddy brought to DPCs was not procured immediately, and the moisture content has gone up, he added.