Tamil Nadu: Rain sinks 50,000 hectares of samba in coastal delta

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the coastal delta region are worried as sudden, unseasonal rainfall in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and Puducherry’s Karaikal in the past two days has left their harvest-ready samba paddy under water.

Officials said that nearly one-third or 50,000 hectares of the 1,35,000 hectares under cultivation in the region have been inundated.

In Nagapattinam, a majority of farmers skipped kuruvai cultivation due to the delay in release of Cauvery water from the Mettur dam and have cultivated samba paddy on about 63,000 hectares.

Of this, paddy on around 10,000 hectares has been harvested so far. The remaining is expected to be harvested this month.

The unseasonal heavy rain that lashed the region over the past two days has come as a bolt from the blue.