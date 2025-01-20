Tamil Nadu's debt is within limit, spending funds for union govt schemes: Min Thangam Thennarasu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The union government is yet to release funds for many schemes in Tamil Nadu, including Rs 2,000 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, and the state has been spending its funds to implement the centre’s schemes, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in Mallankinaru, Thennarasu said Rs 26,000 crore for the CMRL project is spent by state government. “The state has been spending more money to implement the PM’s housing scheme,” Thennarasu said, urging the union government to release funds allocated to the states.

The centre has been focusing on governments that are either run by the BJP or by its alliance partners, he alleged. “For example, funds released to a state like Uttar Pradesh is about Rs 31,039 crore. For Bihar, it has been Rs 17,403 crore. However, the entire funds released to the all four southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 27,336 crore,” Thennarasu said.

“Because of the union government’s step-motherly treatment, state finances are a concern. Despite this scenario, we are managing our finances and we can perform well,” he added.

Thennarasu also dismissed the claims made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami about the state finances including borrowings. “A person can make such statements only without a basic understanding of economics,” Thennarasu said.

“In 2011, the size of the state budget was Rs 1,02,000 crore. During that period, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was Rs 7,51,000 crore. The budget last year was Rs 4,12,000 crore and GSDP rose to Rs 31,55,000 crore,” he said, adding that as a state’s economy grows, the ability to settle debt increases.