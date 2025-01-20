Tracing Indo-European languages’ Tamil roots

“For instance, Devaneya Pavanar, a great etymologist, noted that the Tamil word puri transformed into the Sanskrit word ‘pri.’ When I was going through the English etymological dictionary, it struck me that puri must be the root of all these words — free, freedom, Friday etc.,” he said. Similarly, by referencing various sources and applying semantic and phonetic rules, the dictionary will trace these root words back to Tamil, he added.

The project will underscore Tamil’s significance as one of the world’s oldest languages, pushing its antiquity even further back than previously recognised. It will also provide new support for the Nostratic theory, which states that there was a common language between Europe and Asia, as well as the monogenesis theory, arguing a shared linguistic origin for all languages.

Sharmila Guha of OUP said that the ambitious project is expected to be completed in three years. “Indo-European languages are often seen as a distinct language group. With this treatise, we aim to demonstrate Tamil’s connection to the Proto-Indo-European (PIE) proto-language, showing how it has influenced many Indo-European languages. Much of these roots have been traced back to Old Tamil,” she explained.

OUP’s connection to Dravidian languages dates back to the 1960s when Thomas Burrow and Murray B Emeneau published the Dravidian Etymological Dictionary, exploring links between Indo-European and all Dravidian languages. “This project goes a step further by focussing exclusively on Tamil. It identifies roots through the Nostratic framework to showcase Tamil’s antiquity that goes further back than what we know now.”

She added, “In India, we often see language hegemony. At OUP, we value linguistic diversity. We have worked with 13 Indian languages and published four dictionaries in Tamil. Ignoring Tamil’s classical significance alongside Sanskrit creates an incomplete picture of India’s linguistic heritage.”

T Sankara Saravanan, joint director (translation) of TNTB & ESC and coordinator of the project, said, “OUP is already our co-publisher for the English translations of Tamil literary works. Given OUP’s expertise in lexicography, we are proud to collaborate with them on this comparative dictionary of Tamil and Indo-European languages.”