U-turn system soon at Vellakinar Pirivu junction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After the success of the U-turn system on the Mettupalayam Road at Thudiyalur junction, motorists have demanded the highways department and road safety committee officials to implement it at Vellakinar Pirivu junction also.

Based on the recommendations of the district road safety committee headed by the district collector, several traffic signals in the city have been replaced with U-turn system or roundabout. So far, over 30 traffic signals have been removed and replaced with U-turn systems and roundabouts.

Now, motorists have called for a U-turn system at the Vellakinaru Pirivu junction. “The highways department must have extended the GN Mills Flyover all the way towards Thudiyalur, across the Vellakinaru Pirivu in the first place. Due to the traffic signal at the junction, vehicles proceeding towards Thudiyalur from the flyover are forced to come to a screeching halt, thereby creating huge traffic congestion. The officials need to address the traffic snarls at this Junction soon,” said T Mithun, a motorist from Thudiyalur.

R Pavithran, another motorist from Cheran Nagar told TNIE that as vehicles proceeding from the GN Mills Flyover towards Thudiyalur are stopped at the Vellakinaru signal, officials need to implement a U-turn system there.

Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Engineer (DE) of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi said,

“A joint inspection with the NH DE and the CCMC Commissioner was held a few weeks ago at the Vellakinaru Pirivu junction and it was decided to implement a U-turn system there. The road median need to be demolished to provide two U-turn provisions and remove the traffic signal. Although the approval has been received for it, NH officials are yet to begin the works still. As it’s an NH road, the civic body can’t carry out the works and only the NH officials must implement it.”