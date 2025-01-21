47 candidates in fray in Tamil Nadu's Erode; NTK gets ‘mike’ symbol again

ERODE: Eight candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday to contest the by-poll in Erode East, leaving 47 contestants in the fray. Among those who withdrew nominations was Senthil Murugan of MGR youth wing who has been expelled by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for defying the party’s boycott of the election. The voting will take place on February 5 and result will be declared on February 8.

After the deadline for withdrawing nominations ended at 3 pm, the process for the allotment of symbols to candidates took place. Symbols were first allocated to recognised political parties the DMK and the NTK. NTK was allotted the mike symbol again, which the party had contested under in the previous Vikravandi bypoll, as per its wish.

NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi said, “We had submitted a letter to the Election Commission seeking sugarcane-farmer or mike symbol for the by-election. The sugarcane-farmer symbol was not given to anyone here as it was allocated to a party in another state.