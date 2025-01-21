Activists urge to take immediate steps to stop erosion at Tiruchendur coast in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: In the wake of soil erosion, activists urged to stop handling coal at the offshore coal jetty for the Udangudi thermal power plant.
District Environment Protection Movement Coordinator V Gunaselan said in a petition that man-made destructions can be attributed to coastal erosion. Ever since the state government permitted the construction of an offshore coal jetty off Kallamozhi Beach for the Udangudi thermal power plant, the erosion started, he said and urged to stop operating the offshore coal jetty.
He further said that groynes and bait arches at Amali Nagar Beach constructed violating the NGT order had adversely affected the coast along the Tiruchendur Murugan temple and any construction at the temple would further affect the northern coast.
Hence, the state government must cease unlawful constructions and protect the shoreline through environment friendly and biological methods, he added.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) zonal secretary Murasu Thamilappan said in a petition submitted to Collector K Elambahavath at the grievance redressal meeting that the seashore along the temple beach and adjoining Amalinagar Beach were affected by severe erosion in recent months.
The coast was damaged by the erosion only after the construction of an offshore coal jetty adversely affected the fishing activities of Alanthalai, Amalinagar and other adjoining villages. The state should withdraw the offshore coal jetty project, he said.
Meanwhile, a VCK functionary Delita said in a petition that the people of Punnakayal fishing hamlet have been reeling under water scarcity for over five years. Even though officials promise to implement water schemes, it remains unfruitful, she said.