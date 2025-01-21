Activists urge to take immediate steps to stop erosion at Tiruchendur coast in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: In the wake of soil erosion, activists urged to stop handling coal at the offshore coal jetty for the Udangudi thermal power plant.

District Environment Protection Movement Coordinator V Gunaselan said in a petition that man-made destructions can be attributed to coastal erosion. Ever since the state government permitted the construction of an offshore coal jetty off Kallamozhi Beach for the Udangudi thermal power plant, the erosion started, he said and urged to stop operating the offshore coal jetty.

He further said that groynes and bait arches at Amali Nagar Beach constructed violating the NGT order had adversely affected the coast along the Tiruchendur Murugan temple and any construction at the temple would further affect the northern coast.