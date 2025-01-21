After unseasonal rainfall, TN urges centre to relax paddy moisture norms

CHENNAI: In the wake of unseasonal rains that caused damage to paddy crops in delta districts, the state has appealed to the centre to relax the permissible moisture content for paddy procurement from 17% to 22%, based on requests from farmers. Food Minister R Sakkarapani said a formal request has been sent to the centre.

According to a statement, paddy procurement for 2022-23 kharif marketing season has been going on since September 1, 2024. From September to January 17, 2025, a total of 1,349 direct procurement centres were opened, facilitating the procurement of 5,72,464 tonnes of paddy from 80,634 farmers, and Rs 1,378 crore have been directly credited to the farmers’ bank accounts.

The statement further said, as of now, paddy procurement continues with the moisture content limit of 17% permitted by the centre. The unseasonal rain, cloudy skies and frost have made it challenging for farmers to dry their harvested paddy, resulting in the grains having higher moisture content.

Meanwhile, the CPM and the CPI have also urged the state government to take steps to increase the allowed moisture content to 22% for procurement. CPM urged the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for the affected paddy and other crops based on the extent of damage.

Similarly, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre, alongside measures to ensure all paddy bags are procured without delay. He recommended increasing daily procurement targets at direct procurement centres (DPCs) to accommodate farmers’ needs.