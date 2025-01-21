Allow import of panels, solar developers urge TN

CHENNAI: Solar power developers in Tamil Nadu have urged the union government to allow import of cost-effective solar panels from China and other countries, at least until such time when there is a competitive domestic market for them.

The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) now mandates procuring panels from Indian manufacturers from an Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM) to be used for all projects including rooftop and grid-connected solar projects. The mandate was put in place in April last year following a directive from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) in order to encourage domestic manufacturing.

However, this policy is affecting private solar projects, as grid connectivity is denied to projects using non-ALMM-approved panels, said K Venkatachalam, CEO of the Renewable Energy Producers Association. Speaking to TNIE, Venkatachalam said,

“Due to the ALMM policy, many developers are facing delays in procuring new solar panels because of the limited number of domestic manufacturers. While solar panels from China cost Rs 70 lakh, developers are forced to spend Rs 1.5 crore for Indian panels. TN is the only state where even roof top panels come under the ALMM rule enforced by the TNGECL, despite exemption by the MNRE.”