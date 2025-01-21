CM Stalin promises to name street after S Ve Shekher’s father

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised to name a street in Mylapore after actor S Ve Shekher’s father SV Venkataraman. Speaking at an event organised to celebrate the 7,000th staging of plays by Shekher’s theatre group ‘Natakapriya’ on Monday, Stalin made the announcement in response to a request made by the actor during the same event.

The Chief Minister said a proposal in this regard would be adopted as a resolution during the Greater Chennai Corporation’s council meeting soon. He praised Shekher for his unwavering commitment to the theatre, and his close association with former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

“Regardless of challenges or the political party he is associated with, Shekher has always dared to speak his mind and the ability to boldly criticise anyone,” Stalin said.

He further said, “After watching some scenes in this drama, it feels like Shekher alone is enough for ensuring DMK’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.”

After promising to name a street in Mylapore in Chennai after his father Venkataraman, Stalin said, “I have fulfilled the request you placed before me. Now, you must fulfil the request I made earlier.”

However, the Chief Minister did not explain to the gathering what the request was.

Later, Shekher told media persons that if Stalin established a Brahmin Welfare Board (Anthanar Nala Variam) to support impoverished Brahmins, he would campaign for the DMK in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.