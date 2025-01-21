Curb overcharging by private harvesters, demand Tiruchy farmers

TIRUCHY: With samba harvesting having commenced, farmers in the district express concerns over the inadequate number of harvesters with the agricultural engineering department. The department has three machines, though samba paddy cultivation has been carried out on over 1.25 lakh acres in the district.

This has left many farmers reliant on private operators, who they say often charge exorbitant rates. Farmers hence want the government to increase the number of harvesters, to ensure timely harvest.

Harvester operators increase the rent for their machines indiscriminately due to heavy demand for the equipment when the samba paddy harvest commences, alleged the farmers. The hourly rent for the harvester owned by the agricultural engineering department department is Rs 1,160 for tyre-type harvester and Rs 1,880 for chain-type harvester.