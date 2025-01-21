Expo pays homage to Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr in Chennai

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched the ‘City of Hope: Gandhi, King, and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign’ at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Monday. The third Monday of January is annually observed as Martin Luther King Jr Day worldwide.

The exhibition showcases Mahatma Gandhi’s influence on the civil rights movement in the United States and India’s influence on Martin Luther King Jr’s vision for economic justice and human rights worldwide. The U.S. Consulate General, Chennai brought this Smithsonian exhibition to Chennai in association with the Meridian International Centre and their in-country partner ReReeti Foundation.

The exhibition is also part of the 2025 Chennai Photo Biennale and will be open to the public from 9 am to 6 am daily (except Republic Day) at Anna Library until January 30 (Martyrs’ Day). Inaugurating the exhibition, Poyyamozhi said, “Social, economic, and gender equality must be established and the basic human right of education should be provided to all people.”