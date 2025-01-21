Fintech Tower project will go live soon, says Industry Minister T R B Rajaa

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to launch the Fintech Tower project — set to come up on a 2.29-acre plot in Fintech City at a cost of Rs 234 crore — in the next few months, according to Industry Minister Dr T R B Rajaa.

Dr Rajaa, who inspected the project works, posted on X that it is on schedule. “With 60% of the work complete, this landmark project is on track to become a key driver in positioning Tamil Nadu as the FinTech Capital of India,” the minister said.

The Fintech Tower is envisioned as a high-rise building with a built-up area of approximately 5.5 lakh sq ft, comprising two basements, three podiums and nine floors.

The minister said that the Fintech City and Tower projects have already generated significant interest, with plots selling fast and leading players from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and fintech spaces showing strong interest in office spaces.

“Speaking of office spaces, Chennai, Kovai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Madurai are seeing big demand, hence the government is doing its bit to increase supply. I urge private players to concentrate on A Grade office spaces in these cities,” he added.