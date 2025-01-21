Fire accident at private thermal power plant, three workers injured

THOOTHUKUDI: Three workers of a private thermal power plant sustained burns during a fire accident at a coal crushing unit on Monday.

Police sources said the injured were identified as S Arumugakani (32) of Eppodumvendran, S Sankarasubbu (41) of Karungulam, and S Anburaj (36) of Vallinayagapuram. They have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Sources said the fire broke out in the unit of a private thermal power plant at Mel Maruthur near Tharuvaikulam on Monday morning. Three workers handling coal at that time sustained burns.

Arumugakani sustained 40% burns to his hands and face. Sankarasubbu sustained 30% burns to his face, hands and legs and Anburaj has burns all over his back.

The company shifted the injured to a private hospital in Thoothukudi.

SP Albert John said the injuries were not severe and the victims are stable. A case has been registered at Tharuvaikulam and further investigation is on.