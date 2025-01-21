Man arrested for blackmailing minor girl using morphed photographs in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Crime Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing women, including a minor girl, using morphed photographs. The accused person was identified as S Mujib Ali from Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district.

According to police sources, Mujib Ali befriended women on Instagram, coerced them into making nude video calls, recorded the calls, and threatened to share the recordings on social media. The accused allegedly used this method to lure victims to locations of his choice.

In one incident, a minor girl from Puducherry accepted a friend request from an unfamiliar account. Police sources stated, "After befriending the girl, the man professed his love for her. When the girl rejected his advances, he threatened to morph her photographs and circulate them on social media. He also coerced her into making a nude video call." The girl informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with the Puducherry Cyber Crime Police.