Man arrested for blackmailing minor girl using morphed photographs in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Crime Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing women, including a minor girl, using morphed photographs. The accused person was identified as S Mujib Ali from Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district.
According to police sources, Mujib Ali befriended women on Instagram, coerced them into making nude video calls, recorded the calls, and threatened to share the recordings on social media. The accused allegedly used this method to lure victims to locations of his choice.
In one incident, a minor girl from Puducherry accepted a friend request from an unfamiliar account. Police sources stated, "After befriending the girl, the man professed his love for her. When the girl rejected his advances, he threatened to morph her photographs and circulate them on social media. He also coerced her into making a nude video call." The girl informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with the Puducherry Cyber Crime Police.
Based on the complaint by her parent, the police registered a case under Section 79 of the Indian Penal Code (offences related to insulting a woman's modesty), Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation), Section 14 of the Pocso Act, 2012 (using a child for pornographic purposes), and Section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material depicting children in electronic form).
On Sunday evening, Mujib Ali contacted the victim again, claiming to be in Cuddalore and demanding her to meet him, and threatened to share her morphed photographs online if she refused. The girl's parents immediately alerted the police, who devised a plan to apprehend the accused person.
A team led by inspector S Thiyagarajan, including inspector B C Keerthi, identified and arrested the man at the specified location. During the arrest, police also recovered his mobile phone containing morphed images of the victim.
Police said during interrogation, the accused admitted to targeting multiple women since 2020 using over 10 fake Instagram accounts and five Facebook profiles. "His phone contained explicit photos and videos of over 15 women. He routinely coerced women into nude video calls, recorded them, and used the material for blackmail," a police official said.
The accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate and remanded in custody. His mobile phone is currently under forensic examination, informed police.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Narra Chaitanya issued a public advisory warning against accepting friend requests from unknown individuals on social media. "Not everything seen on social platforms is genuine. Women should avoid sharing personal photos or participating in video calls with strangers, as such actions can lead to exploitation," she said.
The police further urged individuals to report online harassment immediately to parents, trusted persons, or law enforcement agencies. Complaints can also be lodged through the helpline number 1930.