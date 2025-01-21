Miscreants steal 'required' liquor, cash from Tasmac outlet in TN

VILLUPURAM: In a bizarre incident reminiscent of a famous comedy scene from a Tamil film, miscreants broke into a Tasmac outlet in Janakipuram near Villupuram and stole only 15 liquor bottles and Rs 1,000 in cash.

The incident came to light on Monday when the shop staff came to open the store and discovered hole on the backside wall of the government-owned liquor outlet.

Following investigation, police confirmed that the burglars had gained access through the hole and committed the theft. The CCTV cameras in the shop were non-functional, complicating efforts to identify the culprits.

While the incident highlights the audacity of the burglars, their apparent "honesty" in taking only a specific number of bottles and a small amount of cash has left both the police and locals amused. Investigation is under way to nab the offenders.

Meanwhile, the peculiar nature of the theft has sparked discussions in the area, with many quipping about the burglars’ "restraint." However, the police have assured strict action and are working on gathering leads to solve the case.